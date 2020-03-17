UPDATED: 9 A.M. March 17th, 2020
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials say they're keeping safety in mind in making tough decisions regarding the city's park and recreation activities and facilities.
Meeting in special session Monday evening, the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board decided to close the community fitness center as of 9 a.m. Tuesday until further notice, as well as the Old Armory. In addition, all youth sports activities are pushed back to April 14th. The moves were made due to the continuing coronavirus threat. Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer tells KMA News the decisions came after considerable discussion between board members.
"We've been in contact with members from the school district," said Tiemeyer, "members from the hospital, Page County Public Health. I think the general discussion was we've got to play it on the safe side, and keep everybody healthy, so."
Tiemeyer says closing the fitness center, especially, was tough.
"You know, there's a lot of people who come in there every single day," he said. "There's a lot of people who use it for their own social and mental well being, along with their physical well being. It is tough. It's some people's livelihoods. They go in every single day. It's their release from their jobs. It's sad, but it's something we have to do."
Tiemeyer says the closing comes at a time when the fitness center's membership is strong.
"We looked yesterday--we had 432 active members at our fitness center," said Tiemeyer. "We know at least half of those are seniors or older, With them being the most susceptible to this, I think it was a wise decision to close down."
Tiemeyer hopes there won't be any more disruptions in the youth sports schedule.
"We can't push it back too far," he said. "We start getting into the summer sports--baseball and softball. But, as of right now, we're only missing one week of sessions. That's two sessions for every group. We are no longer taking payments, just in the case that we would have to just cancel it, if it continues to get pushed back. We're just telling people to hang on, wait for more information, and we'll see what the next month brings."
More information is available from the park and recreation department's Facebook page.
