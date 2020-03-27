(Bedford) -- Taylor County is the latest area in KMAland to report a positive case of COVID-19.
According to Taylor County Public Health, a positive case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in a resident of the county. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the individual is an adult female between the ages of 18 and 40. She has been recovering at home.
A press release from Taylor County Public Health states that no further information will be given at this time due to HIPPA privacy and Iowa Code Chapter 22 laws.