(Clarinda) -- Not even Severe Weather Awareness Week is unscathed by the coronavirus outbreak.
While the special week stressing tornado and severe weather safety measures is still being observed, National Weather Service officials canceled the statewide tornado drill portion of the week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert cited lack of participation due to coronavirus concerns.
"With everybody being quarantined and stuff, the businesses aren't out and working, and the schools aren't in place," said Grebert. "The National Weather Service decided to hold back on the tornado testing, since there won't be enough people out there to do it."
Grebert, however, says people should still review their tornado or severe storm safety procedures--even when staying home.
"Severe weather is going to be in the back of their minds," he said. "But, hopefully, with this week, they can take their time to make sure they have all their plans in place at home, all the businesses have their plans in place, and be ready to go."
Grebert also reminds people to have a reliable information source available when watches or warnings are issued.
"You always want to have a news source handy," said Grebert, "whether it be radio, TV, internet, your phone alerts--you should have that stuff ready to go. That way, you are aware of the severe weather coming in. Then, you also need to have your safe place to go--whether it be in the basement, or the first floor in a secure room, wherever it is you and your family need to go in your house or building, or wherever it is you live."
In fact, Grebert says one of the misconceptions of severe storms involves civil defense sirens.
"One of the things I've had people call me about over the years," he said, "is that they're not able to hear the outdoor warning sirens in their house. They are outdoor warning sirens, for people who are outdoors to warn them to get into shelter. So, if you're in your house, you might not be able to hear those sirens--that's not what they're designed for. That's why you need to have your radio, your TV, your phone."
More information about Severe Weather Awareness Week is available from the National Weather Service's website.