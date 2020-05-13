(Shenandoah) -- Another traditional KMAland event has been wiped out by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of children from several states attend the Wabash Arts Camp in Shenandoah in late July. But, members of the camp's board of directors recently decided to cancel this year's event due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Marla Hart and Kelly Carey are the camp's co-directors. Carey tells KMA News she and Hart began questioning weeks ago whether holding the 2020 camp would be wise.
"Our camp usually has about 150-160 kids," said Carey. "They come mainly from southwest Iowa, but also from Des Moines, Lincoln, Kansas City, Chicago--some years, further than that. Of course, those kids are often staying with their grandparents, who are in the age category that's more at risk, a little bit."
Carey says the safety of the camp's instructors was another consideration.
"Our teachers, again, most of them are from southwest Iowa," she said. "But, a lot come from Missouri, a couple from eastern Iowa, a couple from the Omaha area, in Nebraska. They come, they lodge together in a house here in town. So, that was a worry for their safety."
With social distancing requirements in place, Carey says the board didn't feel confident of a safe camp experience this year.
"It's hard to have children 8-to-13 years of age social distance," she said, "with the facilities to wash hands at the (new National Guard) Armory, where we would be located this year. There's one girls' bathroom, there's one boys' bathroom. The camp is very hands on, for a reason. But, that means pencils, paintbrushes, ink, clay--you name it--all the things you need to make art. Those are all hands-on items."
Carey adds the National Guard Armory--the camp's prime location--is under current restraints limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less. And, there's questions as to whether the Wilson Aquatics Center--another hotbed of camp activities--will be open this year. Carey says the decision to cancel this year's camp was difficult.
"It was a very heartbreaking decision for us," she said. "We knew that for kids and their families, it would be, you know, yet another loss at this time of something we all really love and look forward to. So, it was not an easy decision, by any means."
Carey says organizers are hoping to celebrate the camp's 30th anniversary next year. Carey says about 50 families who had already registered this year's camp will receive refunds. More information on refunds, as well as arts and crafts ideas for kids, is available from the Wabash Arts Camp's Facebook page.