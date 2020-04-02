(KMAland) -- Otoe County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to the Southeast District Health Department in Auburn, the affected individual is a woman in her 70s who lives in Otoe County. She had been in direct contact with a family member who was showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and had recently returned from travel to Colorado.
The individual became symptomatic on March 24th and was tested on March 30th. She reported mild symptoms and is currently self-isolated. Southeast District Health Department will continue to provide updates as new and relevant information becomes available.