(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's traditional Arbor Day celebration will look different this year.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council heard a report on how the coronavirus threat is impacting the celebration, scheduled for April 24th to the 26th. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, City Administrator Grayson Path says restrictions on social gatherings are forcing Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce officials to consider virtual events.
"Our NCTC crew has been getting very creative in ways on holding some sort of celebration," said Path. "But, it's all going virtual. They're working with a number of groups to do children's programs virtually. They even have a 5-K, 10-K virtual run. Basically, you run on your own. If you're out in the country, you can run on the country roads. You can run on a treadmill downstairs, and you can record and log in your hours that way."
Path says other events like the Arbor Day craft carnival have been canceled. And, NCTC officials are exploring options for the Saturday afternoon parade.
"At this point, they have not made a full decision on what a parade may look like," he said. "They've been considering a reverse parade, where people can drive by and look at them. But, they're still looking at options. That decision will be made down the road here."
Without the usual stream of visitors coming into the community for the celebration, Path says local businesses will take a financial hit.
"In talking to individuals, talking to business owners, a big portion of their sales occur that weekend," said Path. "So, this is obviously a major hit for them. We continue to think and pray for them, as they and many others are affected by this situation--both health wise and financially, and so many things. But no, it will have an impact."
But, he says the true impact won't be revealed until the city receives its sales tax revenue figures later this year.
"We don't see our sales tax three or four months after the fact," he said. "It's very hard for us to gauge what's happening right now in the community until we start seeing the numbers. Again, under Nebraska law, we're not allowed to see information, other than for the state to say, 'okay, here's your sales tax check.' So, we cannot know more than that.
"We'll start seeing what the impact looks like in a few months from now. But, obviously, common sense tells us that this is going to have an impact on our community, and it will be felt for a while," Path added.
The commissioners took action to provide relief to businesses enrolled in the city's Growth Fund program by approving a six-month moratorium on payments into the LB-840 program. You can hear the full interview with Grayson Path on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.