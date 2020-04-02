(Clarinda) -- Another annual event in KMAland is scrapped due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Each year, Clarinda Police holds a National Police Memorial Week Ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement officers from around the country. However, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News this year's ceremony scheduled for May 13th at the Clarinda Cemetery has been canceled due to safety concerns with COVID-19.
"Out of the highest regard for public health, and the safety and wellbeing of the attendees and participants at a large gathering such as that, we elected to cancel it," said Brothers. "I completely anticipate that gatherings of more than 10 will probably still be restricted come that point and time, based on the latest metrics I've read and studied about."
Like other law enforcement agencies, Brothers says his department has made several changes in the interest of social distancing and safety.
"The public is not allowed into our facility anymore for what we would consider a daily routine," he said. "Administrative tasks, such as picking up copies of incident reports or accident reports. All of those things are handled now either through the United States Postal Service, or through email--things of that nature. We're not presently taking fingerprints from anybody for licensing purposes or job applications."
While saying his officers respond to crimes against people immediately, incidents regarding thefts, vandalism and others are handled via a telephone filing system.
"We use a risk-versus-benefit mentality," said Brothers. "We do that, not only for the safety of us, but also for the safety of the people we respond to, and interact with."
Overall, Brothers says there's been social distancing compliance in Clarinda--except for a few gatherings of 10 or more in city parks broken up by officers.
"When they spoke to the individuals, and explained to them the importance of the social distancing, and refraining for those types of activities for the benefits of their own wellbeing and health--and the wellbeing and the health of our community, and those in the surrounding area," said Brothers, "the people quickly complied, broke up their group, and moved on their way."
Brothers adds he's fielded several phone calls regarding Governor Reynolds' orders or recommendations regarding the coronavirus crisis.