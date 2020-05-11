(Sidney) -- Issued connected to the continuing coronavirus pandemic are forcing Fremont County to consolidate its poll locations for the June Iowa Primary.
Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News all in-person voting will take place at Sidney High School June 2nd from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The move consolidates the number of precincts from five to one. Owen says safety concerns and a shortage of poll workers due to COVID-19 are the main reasons for the temporary change.
"Back when we had to make this decision, there were a lot of unknowns," said Owen. "We had a great deal of trouble lining up poll workers. People were just kind of afraid. As you know, a lot of our poll workers are elderly, retired citizens of Fremont County. So, our first priority is to keep them safe. This seemed to be our best option, due to a lack of people willing to work, and able to work."
Owen says the high school lends itself to being a polling place. She adds state law allows taxpayer-funded structures to serve as precincts.
"We thought that would be the best, largest central location to have a polling place," she said. "Hopefully, we can keep everyone in a contained area, so that we can monitor the six-food distancing, and be able to clean all of our voting equipment, and also to keep our poll workers safe."
Owen says safety precautions will be taken to protect both voters and poll workers that day.
"We will have someone designated to watch the doors, maintain the six-foot distance," said Owen. "We will also have someone, in essence, following the voters after they're done voting. When the process is over, they'll go down and wipe off the booths, wide down the areas where the poll workers are taking information.
"We purchased pens through the grant from the secretary of state's office--actually, it's a federal grant. But, we purchased pens so that each voter can have their own pen, and they can take that with them, or toss it when they are finished with them, so that we don't have a lot of cross contamination issues. Our workers will wear masks, and anyone who is coming is welcome to wear their own masks, if they are not comfortable," Owen added.
Like other county auditors, Owen and her office continue to stress voting by mail for the primary. Saying she's "very excited" with the response, Owen says approximately 1,045 absentee ballots have been returned to her office so far.
"We actually have more absentee ballot requests than we had votes in all of the 2016 primaries," she said. "So, we've had a great turnout, and we are very pleased that people are responding to this. We thank the secretary of state's office for providing these absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter, and paying for the postage for that, because it takes a huge burden off our county."
May 22nd is the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot, and voters have until June 2nd at 9 p.m. to vote absentee. Procedures are in place for those wishing to vote absentee at the county courthouse. Anyone with questions should call Dee Owen at 712-374-2031 or email dowen@co.fremont.ia.us.