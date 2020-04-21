(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Foundation, Bank Iowa, Cornerstone Bank, and PCSB have partnered together to establish a COVID-19 Response Fund to assist the local community.
Pam Herzberg with the Clarinda Foundation joined KMA's "Morning Routine" program Tuesday to explain how the new effort aims to provide support to the Clarinda community.
"We decided we would work together and collaborate with all three main banks in Clarinda," Herzberg said, "to provide support to supplement, but not replace, other resources that would include government support and relief efforts in cases of this pandemic."
Herzberg says the Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors committed to match dollar-for-dollar every contribution made to the Clarinda COVID-19 Response Fund up to $15,000. She adds that figure has now been increased.
"I am happy to report that we have met that threshold of $15,000," Herzberg said. "I contacted board members yesterday and we took an electronic vote. They will now match all donations up to $20,000. That's doubling your money. Instead of a fund equaling $20,000 it would then equal $40,000 that can be used to help those in the community."
Donations to the fund can be mailed to the Clarinda Foundation at 114 East Washington Street, Clarinda, Iowa 51632. Or, people can donate on the foundation's website ClarindaFoundation.com by clicking on the tab "How Can I give" and then selecting "General Donation."
Anyone with questions can contact the foundation at 712-542-4412.