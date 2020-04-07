(Shenandoah) -- The continuing coronavirus threat has wiped out one of Shenandoah's most popular youth sports programs.
Shenandoah Park and Recreation officials recently canceled the city's youth soccer program for this spring. Officials originally delayed the program's start from March to April. But Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer tells KMA News Governor Reynolds' decision to extend school closings to April 30th sealed the program's fate for this year.
"Just taking a look at the governor's calendar," said Tiemeyer, "the school's calendar, everybody pushing back dates and everything, it was a tough decision, but I just think it was one we had to make."
Over the past few years, Tiemeyer says youth soccer has been a growing program in the community.
"Since we moved it back to the spring two, maybe three years ago now, we've seen a real increase in numbers," he said. "You know, it's 4 year olds all the way to up to 8th grade. I think last year, we saw about 225 kids. It is quite a bit, but it is the largest age range group that we cover."
Tiemeyer says the financial impact on his department with the canceling of youth soccer is mixed.
"Most of that money just goes back into the program," said Tiemeyer. "We're not going to have refs, we're not going to have a coordinator this year. We're not need to buy new nets. It stinks that we can't have it to spend money on the refs, and the coordinators, and the new nets and balls, and stuff like that. But, it's just unfortunate. I wish we could still have something where we could still have the kids coming in doing something, so we might still set up a fall program for the youngest groups."
On Monday, the governor ordered all playgrounds closed as part of her latest public health emergency. Shenandoah's playgrounds were declared off limits last month. However, Tiemeyer says all of the city's parks are still open.
"As far as the parks, they're still wide open," he said. "We still encourage people to get out, and social distance. Take walks around McComb Park, Sportsman's Park. Mantai. This is a great time to see some of those. I know they're iffy on just people getting out. We're not fully in a shutdown yet. Hopefully, we get ahead of this, and there's some light at the end of the tunnel, and we can return to normalcy before too long."
Tiemeyer says no decision has been made regarding the fate of this year's swimming season.