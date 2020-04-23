(Shenandoah) -- Another KMAland event has been wiped out due to coronavirus concerns.
Nick Bosley with the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation Board of Directors tells KMA News that the foundation's second annual 5K Fun Run/Walk will not happen this Memorial Day. He says the threat of COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel.
"Every year at the end of May -- last year was our first one -- we have the 5K Fun Run/Walk," Bosley said. "But, unfortunately with the current circumstances with the coronavirus, we will not be doing that this year. We will postpone that until next year."
The foundation's board of directors reluctantly made the decision at its April 8th meeting. The board plans to hold the event again on Memorial Day of 2021.