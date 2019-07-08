(Hamburg) -- Signs of the flooding of 2019 are still evident in some parts of Hamburg.
Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain was a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning--113 days since floodwaters from the swollen Missouri River swept through a good portion of the community. While describing the process as "painful" because of the slow speed of the federal government, Crain says the recovery is "very noticeable" because of the cleanup work done by residents. She also lauds the Iowa Department of Transportation for its assistance.
"With the help of the state and the DOT," said Crain, "we have hauled away debris. Four different times, we've hauled away debris. The citizens have done the rest. They've tidied up their yards, they've tidied up their porches. If you were to drive into Hamburg today, it is not noticeable on a portion of our town that we ever had a flood."
Crain, however, says areas south of the HESCO barriers erected along Highway 333 are a different story.
"These are areas that are, in many cases, in the lowest elevation," she said. "These are the areas that held the water for over 30 days--some of them at 11 feet, nine feet. To our greatest regret, these are the homes that are over 50% damaged."
The mayor says many of the houses damaged by flooding are not livable.
"We had 270 homes that had water," said Crain. "The extreme goes from water in the basement to catching the eaves on your roof. Seventy-three have been deemed at 50% or over catastrophic damage--so they cannot be repaired, according to FEMA calculations."
Crain says help has been made available to Hamburg residents still without housing. One program providing assistance is Rural Housing 360.
"Rural Housing 360 is just one option," she said. "This is new housing. It's a series of different style houses, different size houses that you can go through an application process. So far, we've been working on it for four weeks, and we have two homes that are being built. These are stick homes that are built in a factory. The first one should be arriving around the first of September."
Crain says other residents have found homes for sale in the community, or on a list for Washington Park Plaza--the city's low rent housing complex struck by flooding.
"There are 24 units," said the mayor. "Seventeen of the people that lived there during the flood are on the list to come back. It's in the stage right now where they're just waiting. This is last week where they're waiting for the engineer to give the scope of work. Once the scope of work is done, then contractors who are HUD approved will go in and remodel each unit."
You can hear the full interview with Cathy Crain on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.