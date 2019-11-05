Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.