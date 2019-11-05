(Hamburg) -- Cathy Crain is looking forward to her fourth term as Hamburg's mayor.
Crain, a native of Hamburg, easily defeated challenger Harry Adams in Tuesday's general election by a 215-70 vote margin. Crain spoke to KMA News shortly after her victory was announced, and attributed her reelection to two factors.
"How well we survived a disaster, and the second one is that we are certainly planning for a big future of Hamburg 2.0," Crain said. "We have certainly received donations, grants, and funds to be able to have a bright future."
Other leadership roles were filled for Hamburg Tuesday night as Kent Benefiel (205 votes) , Earl Hendrickson (163), and Michael Gregg (158) were all elected to the Hamburg City Council. They defeated three other candidates: Rod Wilson (86), Kimberly Johnson (76), and Thomas Howard (61).
Crain says she's excited to get to work with the city council on a number of important issues.
"If you live in Hamburg, Iowa, your number one priority is the levy," Crain said. "That is what keeps water out of our downtown and off of our homes. That will always be our number one. Our number two has to be housing, and number three is the downtown. We want to restore and have those buildings full again with offices or retail, and making sure that those buildings are stable."
Another key mayoral race was decided Tuesday night as Bill Billings defeated Karen Blue for the Red Oak mayor's post. Billings will begin his fifth term in office following the win, which was decided by a 508-275 vote margin.