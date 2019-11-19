(Omaha) -- A Creighton University economist expects the retail sector to grow this holiday season, but at a slower clip than usual.
Dr. Ernie Goss -- an economist at Creighton's Heider College of Business -- says he believes overall retail sales to grow by 3-to-4 percent this season. The National Retail Federation estimates shoppers between the ages of 35 and 44 will spend around $1,150 this season. Goss advises not putting holiday purchases on a credit card if possible.
"The deal here is that you’re not going to see low interest rates on your credit card," said Goss. "So, if you carry a balance, which I highly recommend against, don’t carry a balance on your credit card. Those interest rates are out of sight."
One factor Goss thinks will contribute to a slower-than-normal holiday shopping season is a slowing GDP growth rate. The current GDP is growing at around 1.9 percent, which Goss says signals a slower growth and could mean higher unemployment levels in the weeks and months to come.
"When we ask our manufacturers in nine states and our bankers in 10 states what the biggest issue is, we economists think of it as trade and trade tension," said Goss. "No, it’s finding and hiring qualified workers and that is the number one issue. It’s causing some businesses to not grow at the rate they’d like to grow at. We’re seeing it in urban areas, we’re seeing it in rural areas. Finding and hiring qualified workers is the number one issue."
With businesses struggling to fill jobs, Goss says that's good news when it comes to wage growth.
"Now, on the flip side, the positive aspect of that is that wages will grow at a better clip," said Goss. "Still, not what we’d like to see, but benefits are growing. What we’re seeing now is bonus payments. If you’ll help bring us one of your friends to come and work for our company, we’ll give you a $5,000 bonus. Well those bonuses show up and they’ll show up in the retail sales, and we'll see that this year."
Goss says one sector hit particularly hard by an ongoing trade war with China and the lack of USMCA passage in Congress is clothing. He expects gifts of services and experiences -- such as health club memberships and vacations -- should have a stronger year compared to material gifts.