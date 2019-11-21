(Creston) -- Two longtime KMAland financial institutions are joining forces.
First National Bank in Creston announced Thursday it has entered into an agreement to purchase Century Bank in Shenandoah. Subject to regulatory approval, First National Bank plans to complete the transaction by April 17th, 2020. Century Bank President Greg Ritchey tells KMA News his bank saw a need to provide more for its customers and employees in the long term.
"While we've had really good success over the years," said Ritchey, "it gets harder and harder to do that without realizing the economies of scale that come with a larger bank. The partnership with First National Bank in Creston and Northwest Financial Corp. allows us to take advantage of some of those things, while at the same time, retaining the same people and same customer service we've had locally for, gosh, over a hundred years now."
Chartered in 1871, First National Bank in Creston is part of Northwest Financial Corp., owned by brothers Neal and Dwight Conover and their families. First National Bank President and CEO Randy Huewe says his bank conducted heavy research before deciding to purchase the Shenandoah institution.
"When you start researching how they operate their bank," said Huewe, "the quality of bank they've built over the years there, and the community--the community is very strong and thriving--and they just have a very good customer base, and the staff that they've put together is excellent. So, there were just a lot of things that checked all the boxes with us."
Ritchey says no staffing changes are planned with the ownership change.
"That's really the wonderful about our partnership, is that they both see what a wonderful job our staff has done here," said Ritchey, "and what wonderful customers they have, and the loyalty they have. They don't want to anything to change that, and yet, they also want to be able to provide us the tools and the resources that will help us grow, as more and more challenges come before us over the next few years."
Huewe hopes his company can expand Century Bank's services.
"Our bank in Creston is about a $250 million bank," said Huewe. "But, our sister bank, Northwest Bank, which operates out of Spencer, Iowa, is about a billion-two, a billion-three. So, we're much larger institution. We can act a lot larger, we can bring better technology. We can afford to have better employee benefits. So, I think we'll be bringing a lot of things that the customers will like."
Prior to next April, Century bank customers will receive a letter providing additional details concerning their accounts, and are encouraged to visit First National Bank's website, fnbcreston.com to learn more about the bank.