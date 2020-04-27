(Creston) -- Two suspects were arrested in connection with an investigation in Creston over the weekend.
Creston Police say 28-year-old Tyler Lee Elmore of Creston was arrested Friday afternoon at 424 New York Avenue for possession with intent to sell marijuana under 50 kilos, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, 4th degree criminal mischief, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 1st offense. Elmore is being held in the Union County Jail on $14,000 bond.
Also arrested at the same location was 27-year-old Brandon Haley of Clarinda for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 2N.D. offense. Haley was released from custody on a promise to appear.