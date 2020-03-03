(Creston/Afton) — Voters in the Creston and East Union School Districts both approved renewals of special levies in each district.
Unofficial results from the Union and Adams County Auditor’s offices shows a physical plant and equipment levy renewal both passed easily for both districts. In Creston, the PPEL passed 527-to-146 — or 78.3% to 21.%.
East Union voters voted 122-to-70 to extend the levy. PPEL funds may be used for facilities projects and maintenance, technology purchases, transportation vehicles and other expenses.