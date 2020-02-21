(Creston) -- A Creston man faces numerous charges following a search warrant.
The Creston Police Department says officers served a warrant at an apartment in the 1000 block of South Sumner Friday. Authorities arrested 30-year-old Eric Wayne Shinn on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and and Union County warrant.
Shinn was taken to the Union County Jail on $10,000 bond. Authorities say additional charges are pending in the case. The Ringgold, Adams and Taylor County sheriff's offices assisted in the case.