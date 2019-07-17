(Creston) -- A Creston man is in custody following a traffic stop Tuesday night.
According to the Creston Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Elm and Taylor streets around 8 p.m. K9 Officer Jax was deployed and gave a positive indication for narcotics.
Following an additional investigation, officers arrested 40-year-old Dustin James Seley. Seley is charged with possession of methamphetamine -- third or subsequent offense -- possession of marijuana -- third or subsequent offense ane OWI -- first offense.
He is being held in the Adams County Jail on $8,000 bond.