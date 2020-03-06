(Corning) -- A suspect faces drug charges following a traffic stop in Adams County late Thursday evening.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--1st offense. Johnson was arrested after sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Quince Avenue and 190th Street at around 9 p.m. During the traffic stop, K-9 Baxo gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics. Johnson was released on bond from the Adams County Jail.