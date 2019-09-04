(Creston) -- Creston Police arrested a suspect on two charges Tuesday morning.
Police say 55-year-old James Terril Aydelotte of Creston was arrested at 708 Lakeshore Drive on warrants for 1st degree harassment, and disorderly conduct--loud or raucous noise and disorderly conduct, and using an abusive epithet or threatening gesture. Aydelotte is being held in the Union County Jail on $2,600 bond.
He was originally charged with allowing an animal to run at large. Aydelotte was cited and released at the scene on a promise to appear on this charge.