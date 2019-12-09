(Creston) -- A Creston man faces burglary charges following a weekend arrest.
Creston Police say 21-year-old Kendrick Layne Davis was arrested early Sunday morning in the 600 block of North Cherry Street for 2nd degree theft and 2nd degree burglary. Davis was released from the Union County Jail after posting $15,000 bond.
In an unrelated note, police say 35-year-old Leslie Smith of Mount Ayr was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of South Vine Street for unlawful possession of prescription drugs and driving while suspended. Smith was released from custody on $1,300 bond.
Information on other arrests and incidents is available in the Creston Police Department's weekend report, published here: