(Creston) -- A Creston man faces additional charges following his arrest earlier this week.
According to the Creston Police Department, officers arrested 40-year-old Dustin James Seeley at the Adams County Jail around 10 a.m. Thursday. Seeley faces a charge of parole violation. He was previously arrested Tuesday night in a traffic stop and charged with possession of methamphetamine -- third or subsequent offense -- possession of marijuana -- third or subsequent offense ane OWI -- first offense.
He is being held in the Adams County Jail on $13,000 total bond.