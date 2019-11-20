(Afton) -- A Creston man was hurt in a Union County wreck Tuesday.
According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 34 and Creamery Road north of Afton. An investigation found 29-year-old Kayliann Marie Crittenden of Creston was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius eastbound on Highway 34 waiting to turn north onto Creamery Road.
Authorities say 44-year-old Bobby Jo Haley of Creston was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 250 pickup and did not see the Crittenden vehicle due to glare from the Sun. Haley's truck rear-ended the Crittenden vehicle.
Haley was taken by ambulance to Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston with undisclosed injuries. Crittenden was uninjured. Both vehicles are considered a total loss.