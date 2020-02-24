(Des Moines) -- A Creston man is headed to prison in connection to a federal drug case.
According to U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, 39-year-old Brandon Robert Fry was sentenced Monday to 188 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey. Fry had pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Jarvey also ordered Fry to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term.
In June of 2019, law enforcement found over 500 grams of methamphetamine in a white Mercedes. Fry admitted to possessing the drugs and claimed he had intended to distribute the meth. At the time of this offense, Fry was on federal supervised release for a prior conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The incident was investigated by the U.S. Probation Office, Des Moines Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Creston Police Department, and the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.