(Des Moines) -- A Creston man faces almost 16 years in prison in connection with a federal meth distribution case.
Thirty-eight year-old Brandon Robert Fry pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. Magistrate Judge Celeste F. Bremer in Des Moines Friday. Fry admitted that he knowingly possessed more than 500 grams of meth on June 4th. Law enforcement discovered the drugs in a white Mercedes in Creston. The suspect also admitted that prior to that date, he had intended to distribute the meth. At the time of the offense, Fry was on federal supervised release for a prior conviction of felon in possession of a firearm.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Fry faces an agreed-upon sentence of 188 months in prison, as well as at least five years of supervised release following imprisonment. Sentencing is set for February 24th at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Des Moines.
The U.S. Probation Office, Creston Police, Des Moines Police, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.