(Creston) -- A Creston man already facing murder charges faces more legal trouble.
Creston Police say 37-year-old Charles Edward Keeton was arrested Friday morning at his residence on a Union County warrant for violation of pretrial release conditions on the original charges of 2nd degree murder and dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon. Keeton was originally arrested back in June in connection with the shooting death of 44-year-old Christy Hribal.
Keeton is being held in the Union County Jail, pending his initial court appearance.