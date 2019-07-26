(Creston) -- A Creston man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Creston early Thursday evening.
Creston Police say the accident occurred at the intersection of West Union and South Elm Streets. Police say a pickup driven by 62-year-old Rebecca Barrans of Lenox was northbound on Elm when the driver noticed a line of vehicles stopped and waiting for the railroad crossing arms to raise up ahead. Barrans' vehicle then traveled north on the opposite side of the road, and attempted to turn left onto Union. The pickup struck a moped driven by 31-year-old Jesse Meggison of Creston that was stopped at a stop sign on Union. Barrans told police she didn't see the moped.
Meggison was partially ejected from his moped, and was taken to Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston. Barrans was cited for traveling the wrong way on the wrong side of the street.