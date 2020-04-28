(Creston) -- Creston authorities made at least four arrests on separate cases in a 24-hour period.
Police say 25-year-old Austin Jones of Creston was served two Union County warrants Monday afternoon while being held in the Union County Jail, Both warrants entail charges of probation violation. Jones remains in the county jail, awaiting bond hearing on those warrants.
Police also arrested 21-year-old Briana Lawson of Creston in the 100 block of North Elm Street early Tuesday morning for possession of a controlled substance--2nd offense. She's being held in the Adams County Jail on $2,000 bond.
Also arrested at that same location Tuesday morning was 22-year-old Brandon Tull of Creston for violation of a protective order, and possession of burglar tools. Tull was released from the county jail on a promise to appear in court.
And, Creston Police arrested 18-year-old Elyice Bolin Stow of Creston late Monday morning on Union County warrants for 3rd degree sexual abuse. Stow is being held without bond in the county jail, awaiting an appearance before the county magistrate.