(Creston) -- Two notable arrests took place in Creston over the weekend.
Creston Police say 19-year-old Kylan Smallwood was arrested at the intersection at Lakeshore Drive and McKinley Park early Sunday morning for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 1st offense. Smallwood was released from the Page County Jail after posting $1,000 bond.
Police also arrested 30-year-old Brianne Weihs at the intersection of Lincoln and Adams Streets late Sunday evening for OWI 1st offense. She was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Weihs was released from the county jail on $1,300 bond.