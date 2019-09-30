(Creston) -- At least two major arrests took place in Creston over the weekend.
Creston Police say 27-year-old Shandra Kile of Creston was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center Friday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance--2nd offense. Kile was released from the Adams County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
Police also arrested 39-year-old Robert Vanleuvan of Thayer late Sunday evening for 5th degree theft and 4th degree theft. Vanleuven was released from the Union County Jail on $1,300 bond.