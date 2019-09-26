(Creston) -- A Creston man faces a long list of charges following an incident late Wednesday afternoon.
Creston Police say 47-year-old Christopher Michale McGinnis was arrested at his residence shortly after 4 p.m. on Union County warrants for intimidation with a dangerous weapon--injuring or provoking fear. He was also charged with a controlled substance violation--a class D felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance--1st offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, failure to affix a drug tax stamp--a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McGinnis is being held in the Union County Jail on $23,300 bond.