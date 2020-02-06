(Creston) -- Two suspects are in custody for firearm violations in Creston.
Creston Police say 47-year-old Terry McKinney and 45-year-old Cory McKinney were arrested at 706 North Walnut at around 7:15 Wednesday evening. Terry McKinney was arrested on six counts of dominion or control of a firearm by a felon. Cory McKinney faces a single count of the same offense.
Both suspects are being held in the Union County Jail. Bond on Terry McKinney is set at $30,000, while Cory McKinney is held on $5,000 bond.