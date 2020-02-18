(Creston) -- Two suspects face charges following a drug bust in Creston Monday evening.
Creston Police say 31-year-old Marrell Beaman of Creston and 30-year-old Ryan Neal of Orient were arrested at McKinley Park shortly after 8 p.m. with the assistance of K-9 officer Jax. Beaman is charged with possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 2nd offense, while Neal was charged with possession of a controlled substance--1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were released from the Union County Jail after posting bond. Other arrests are listed in the Creston Police report published with our webstory at kmaland.com.