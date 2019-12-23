(Macksburg) -- A Creston teenager was killed in a single vehicle wreck Sunday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says 17-year-old Samantha Renea Long was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on York Avenue near 330th Street, approximately seven miles southwest of Macksburg. Around 10:30 p.m., the patrol says Long lost control of the vehicle, entered a farm field and rolled multiple times. Long was ejected from the vehicle.
She was taken by a family member to Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston where she was pronounced dead. The patrol says Long was not wearing a seatbelt.