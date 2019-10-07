(Creston) -- A Creston woman is in custody on charges out of Colorado.
The Creston Police Department says officers arrested 49-year-old Misty Joan McKinney in the 700 block of West Adams Street just before 11 a.m. Sunday. McKinney was arrested on a warrant from Weld County, Colorado for probation violation on an original charge of dangerous druge.
McKinney was taken to the Adams County Jail on $10,000 bond pending extradition to Colorado.
