(Creston) -- A Prescott man is in custody in connection with a sexual abuse investigation in Union County.
Creston Police say 35-year-old Allen Scott Long was arrested late Wednesday morning at the Southern Prairie YMCA on a Union County warrant for lascivious acts with a child. According to the Creston News Advertiser, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an Afton residence at around 5 p.m. August 9th after law enforcement received a report of sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old girl.
Since November, Long has worked as the Y's youth coordinator, overseeing programming such as soccer, field hockey, youth basketball, T-ball and some adult leagues. Long is being held in the Union County Jail on $10,000 bond.