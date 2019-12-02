(Shenandoah) — Firefighters in Shenandoah battled a house fire Monday morning.
Fire Chief Ron Weston says Shenandoah Fire and Shenandoah Rescue were called to 400 North Broad Street around 8 a.m. for the smell of smoke on the porch. Upon arrival, crews found fire behind the breaker panel in a wall on the porch.
Crews from MidAmerican Energy disconnected power to the house and firefighters removed the breaker panel from the wall. The fire was extinguished, however, it had spread to the attic. Crews were able extinguish the attic fire and remove smoldering insulation.
The cause of the fire has been determined as electrical in nature. Crews were on scene for approximately one hour and no injuries were reported.