(Shenandoah) -- Crews from Shenandoah's Water Department are battling a leak in a water main line Thursday morning.
City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News crews have been working since around 3:30 a.m. on the leak located in front of the city's post office.
"At about 2 a.m. this morning, (Water Superintendent) Tim Martin was alerted by our system that we had a pressure drop," said Lyman. "He got up and found out where it was. Around 3:30, he called in the crew once they located it in front of the post office. We have a six-inch main that seems to have a crack in it."
Lyman says crews used a jackhammer to break through the road and are working to control the leak.
"The post office entrance is still open, but we are probably going to block off part of the street," said Lyman. "They think they have got the leak pinpointed and are hoping they can get a clamp on it and get it returned to service pretty quick. Luckily, not very many customers are affected by this. We are able to shut off and isolate this portion of the line and keep folks with water."
Anyone with questions can contact the Water Department at (712) 246-3371.