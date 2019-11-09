(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Carol McIntyre, DO, to the medical staff.
McIntyre will start seeing patients at CRHC later this month and specializes in Gynecology. McIntyre graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Medicine in 1999. She comes to CRHC with over 20 years of experience.
Nordyke adds, “We are in a growth phase right now and I’m excited to be able to add services at our community. I have heard from many folks here that this is a service we needed to seriously consider adding. Bringing Dr. McIntyre on staff allows us to establish this consistent service, prevents delays in scheduling and keeps women here in our community for their health care needs. Dr. McIntyre has been practicing in Missouri for many years and will be a great addition to our providers and clinic.”
Join us in welcoming Carol McIntyre, DO to the CRHC team! More details will be released regarding McIntyre’s schedule as soon as it is finalized. The specialty clinic calendar can be accessed from ClarindaHealth.com and also weekly on Facebook.