(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center has added a mental health provider to its team.
CRHC officials announced that Dr. Ryan Ernst will begin seeing patients this month as a Psychologist at the hospital. Certified by the American Board of Professional Neuropsychology, Ernst received his doctorate in clinical psychology in 2002. He also holds master's degrees in clinical psychology and psychopharmacology. CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke says the hospital is hoping to address gaps in mental health services in the area.
"There are several different groups that provide mental health services," said Nordyke. "Our goal from the get-go was to enhance those services as best we can and fill the gaps where they are not being served right now. As a hospital, we have a different set of needs than what we've seen from some of the other providers of these types of services."
While the state faces a shortage of acute inpatient mental health treatment facilities, Nordyke says CRHC is hoping to take a preventative approach to ease the burden on those types of facilities.
"What we feel is best is this type of outpatient clinic with neuropsychology and a lot more of the therapies and different levels to try and be more on the preventative side," said Nordyke. "When patients show up in crisis, we have a difficult time placing them places they need to go, so we're trying to get them to a point where they don't get to the crisis level."
Ernst will work out of the former Walker-Merrick-Eickemeyer Funeral Home building north of the hospital. The facility was recently acquired by the hospital and Nordyke expects renovations to be completed by March.
"The first thing when I walked in the door, I said that we cannot let this look like the funeral home when we're done remodeling," said Nordyke. "We had to give it a whole new look. Our guys internally, came down and started building out the design idea and started laying out and did a lot of demolition. We talked our new doctor and nurse practitioner who will be coming on board soon. We asked them what are the aspects that you would want in an ideal build out like this? They gave us their ideas."
Ernst began seeing patients this week at CRHC and will see patients on Thursdays and Fridays. To schedule an appointment, call 712-542-8330 or visit CHRC's website.