(Clarinda) — Like other hospitals in KMAland, Clarinda Regional Health Center is offering virtual appointments for patients to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
CRHC officials announced last week that patients of all ages would able to start making appointments starting Thursday. Most CRHC providers will be able to interact with patients via their phone, tablet or computer.
“During this unprecedented healthcare crisis we’ve been looking at ways to better serve our community,” explained CRHC CEO, Chuck Nordyke. Telehealth is an obvious answer and I think this will help provide quick, easy, and accessible medical screenings in a way that keeps this virus away from susceptible populations. It also ensures that people continue to comply with social distancing and allows everyone the opportunity to receive the care and instruction they need during this time.”
To schedule a Telehealth appointment with a CRHC provider, call 712-542-8330. For more information visit, clarindahealth.com.