(Clarinda) -- "Shocked" and "saddened" are the words Clarinda Regional Health Center's administrator is using in reaction to the loss of a major air ambulance service.
On Tuesday, Air Methods announced that after a thorough review and analysis of its operations, it will no longer maintain it's LifeNet 2/3 Helicopter base at CRHC. Hospital CEO Chuck Nordyke described his reaction to the major development in KMAland emergency services in an interview with KMA News Wednesday morning.
"You know, they've really become part of the team here at CRHC," said Nordyke. "It's saying something with the reaction from the community after they've heard it. I told the folks at LifeNet that we've done a great job of making it a seamless partnership. People really thought it was our helicopter, and though that we've made a decision from an administrative standpoint to close the service. I said that's not the case at all--we would love to keep them here."
LifeNet 2/3's departure means Air Methods will continue covering the area with aircraft based in Carroll, Omaha and St. Joseph. Nordyke says the hospital is working with Air Methods to ensure adequate response times from the other air ambulances.
"One of the biggest things is going to be early notification," he said. "They've got some means, some processes to make that streamlined a little bit--make it happen faster, so there are no delays. We're implementing those processes here at CRHC, as well as other fire departments."
But, Nordyke says not having the helicopter available at the Clarinda base is an adjustment.
"The biggest thing is, when you have them parked right outside your door, you don't necessarily pick up the phone as quick as you do if they're not there," said Nordyke. "Our thing now is to make sure we're assessing every situation very quickly, and if needed, calling them as soon as possible, so there are no delays."
In a news release, Air Methods officials cited issues with Medicare reimbursement payments as the reason for pulling the helicopter out of Clarinda. Nordyke agrees hospitals and other health care entities face challenges to receiving adequate reimbursements from Medicare.
"The government, the state of Iowa, there are a lot of people who are trying to improve that," said Nordyke. "It's not happening timely. Being new to southwest Iowa, and being here for only a few years now, I've worked in other areas in Chicago, and Indiana, and Michigan. These are problems that I've seen everywhere I go. I've seen good services forced to close down because of reimbursement issues."
Nordyke says CRHC would be open to bringing other air medical services to the hospital--as well as luring LifeNet back.