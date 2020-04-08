(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center will soon begin conducting drive-thru COVID-19 tests for certain patients.
Beginning Thursday afternoon, patients who meet a certain set of criteria after seeing a physician will be able to have a COVID-19 test conducted without leaving their vehicles. CRHC Director of Clinics Amy Roop tells KMA News patients have to be seen by a physician via a telehealth visit before they can be tested in the drive-thru.
"The process for this will be for patients to call the clinic COVID number at (712) 542-8341," said Roop. "From there, they will be set up with a tele-visit with one of our providers. The provider will do some screening questions, asking if they have a cough, fever, sore throat or have had exposure to someone with COVID-19. After that, a determination will be made if they need to come into the clinic for further evaluation or go through our testing site to have a specimen collected to be tested for COVID-19."
The drive-thru testing will be located on Essie Davison Drive near the empty lot in front of the CRHC facility. Hospital providers will have a white tent and a CRHC ambulance set up to conduct the tests. Roop says the drive-thru testing is another step the hospital is taking to protect staff and the public from possible exposure.
"We've taken a lot of precautions already," said Roop. "We're screening all of our patients at the door. Patients who call in ahead of time, we're having them come in the clinic through a separate entrance, so they are only going into one designated part of the clinic. This allows for testing to be done off-site where nobody is coming into the building and we're really limiting that potential exposure."
For more information or to see if you are eligible for a test, call (712) 542-8341.