(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) CEO Chuck Nordyke is excited to welcome Brooke Martin, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, to the medical staff beginning October 28th.
She will see patients at CRHC as well as Bedford Family Health Center.
Nordyke says, “We wanted to add to the already excellent pool of providers we have here to better serve our communities and she had already made a lot of connections with families in the area while following Dr. Morales in the past year. So, this seemed like a great fit and I’m excited to have her passion for pediatric healthcare remain in the communities we serve.”
Martin earned her Associate of Science in Nursing from Mercy College of Health Sciences, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Grand Canyon University, which led to her Master’s in Advanced Practice Pediatric Nurse Practitioner from Maryville University- St. Louis. While completing her master’s she did a pediatric rotation at CRHC with Dr. Morales.
Nordyke adds, “Martin has experience working with pediatrics in a variety of settings, so her knowledge is an excellent addition to our current pediatric team.” She is committed to keeping children of southwest Iowa healthy and happy. Brooke has lived in Iowa most of her life and is looking forward to moving to Clarinda with her husband, one year old daughter and yellow lab.
Brooke began seeing pediatric patients, 21 years and younger, at CRHC on October 28th. Beginning November 7th, she will be seeing pediatric patients at Bedford Family Health Center on Thursday afternoons from 1-5pm.