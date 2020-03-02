(Maryville) -- Four counties in northwest Missouri have successfully renewed a grant to keep a crime victim advocate in the area.
Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice announced last month that the Fourth Judicial Circuit has been approved for a two-year grant renewal that will allow a full-time crime victim advocate to be employed in Nodaway, Atchison, Worth and Gentry counties. Rice says the four counties applied for the grant originally in 2016.
"The purpose was to seek funding and obtain funding to pay for a prosecutor-based full-time victim advocate that would travel throughout the judicial circuit servicing crime victims on cases that were prosecuted and not prosecuted," said Rice. "They provide important and necessary contact and support services to anyone that was affected by a crime."
The grant reimburses Nodaway County -- which houses the position -- for the salary and certain office expenses for a full-time employee. Karen Kepka has served in the position since its inception. Rice says they received word last month that the grant has been extended for an additional two years.
"The grant was approved for two years and then we had to apply for a renewal in 2019," said Rice. "We put together our numbers -- all the good work that was done over the past two years -- and participated in with the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services to apply for this statewide grant. Thankfully, it was approved for another two-year term, so we're able to keep Ms. Kepka on doing the great work that she does for another two years."
Rice says the crime victim advocate helps victims with a wide range of services. Those include advocacy and accompaniment to court proceedings, assistance with crime victims' compensation fund applications, assistance with custody, visitation and support, plus many others.
"Not only has someone victimized you for a crime, but then now that person is given a lawyer and that lawyer now looks into your business and background and wants to ask all these very personal questions of you," said Rice. "That's very trying. You didn't ask for this, because you didn't want to be a victim of a crime. The crime victim advocate goes and gives that emotional support -- the hugs and the 'hey, we're going to get through this together' -- as well as meaningful participation."
In its first two years, Rice says the position has served crime victims throughout northwest Missouri. In 2019, there were over 3,000 separate acts of service to crime victims.
"In the Fourth Judicial Circuit in 2019, there were 315 different crime victims in the calendar year," said Rice. "That's almost one every day. Every calendar day there is a crime victim in the Fourth Judicial Circuit. In Nodaway County alone last year, there were 191 crime victims, or almost one every other calendar day."
If you are the victim of a crime in Missouri Fourth Judicial Circuit, you can contact the Nodaway County Prosecutor's Office for crime victim assistance at (660) 582-8285. Rice was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine program. You can hear his full interview below.