(KMAland) -- The American Red Cross is seeking blood donations in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Samantha Pollard with the Red Cross tells KMA News that the region is currently in critical need of blood donations. She's hopeful more people will head out to area blood drives in 2020.
"We were doing pretty well coming up past Thanksgiving, which is usually a pretty hard time for us," Pollard said. "We did really take a hit over the last couple of weeks over Christmas and New Year's. I think those holidays being in the middle of the week threw a lot of people off. We saw a big decline in the number of donors over these past couple of weeks."
Pollard says the blood donation process is simple, and that people can actually save time by filling out a Rapid Pass online prior to arriving at a blood drive.
"At the beginning of your donation, you have to do a bunch of reading from the FDA," Pollard said. "Then, there's a lot of health history questions that you have to go through. In the Rapid Pass you can do all of that so you don't have to do it when you get to the drive. It saves you an average of 15-to-20 minutes."
According to Pollard, one of the Red Cross' goals in 2020 is to increase their loyal donor base.
"About 50 percent of our donors are people who give every time that they can," Pollard said. "The other half are people who maybe gave one time this year, or haven't donated in a few years. If we could get five percent more of Americans to give as often as they can, we would see these critical needs for blood throughout the year just disappear completely."
Additionally, Pollard says the Red Cross recently developed a partnership with the NFL.
"If you go to give blood now through January 19th, you are entered into a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl," Pollard said. "That is so fun. We've never worked with the NFL before and they kind of offered this to all of our donors, which is so generous."
To find a blood drive in your area, visit redcrossblood.org. Pollard was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.