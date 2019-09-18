(Glenwood) -- At least one legislative race is shaping up in KMAland in the 2020 elections.
Longtime Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch has announced he's running for the Republican nomination in the 12th State Senate District in next June's Iowa Primary. Crouch's announcement sets up a primary battle against incumbent Republican Mark Costello of Imogene. Crouch tells KMA News residents impacted by this year's flooding prompted him to run next year.
"I think a lot of it has to do with the flooding in Fremont and Mills counties," said Crouch. "I had people asking me to represent them. Since then, it's kind of snowballed into other things. It's just been a trying moment for all of them down there, and if you're on the scene, and can give them some inspiration to them, they really respect that. One of the main reasons is to take care of people in the area."
Crouch believes he can put his county government experience to work at the Statehouse.
"I think a part of it has to do with the 18 years as a county supervisor," he said, "and where I've gone in the ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties), being on the board of directors twice now, and being elected by your piers. That's one of the reasons. I just like helping people, and I feel like they have not had the representation and stuff like they should have the last year-and-a-half."
Crouch says one of the issues he'll focus on in the campaign is improving mental health services in the state.
"I've always been an advocate for mental health," said Crouch. "We've had some things happen last year with the Senate and the representatives that just passed some things down to the local people to fund themselves. I look at that as, well, the state can't step up and put a tax out or anything, but it's all right for local people to do it in their jurisdiction. I think some of that needs to be taken care of."
Crouch says he has his work cut out for him in challenging an incumbent legislator.
"He's been there for several years, and stuff," he said. "To challenge an incumbent, you're going to have to look at doing some hard work, and getting out and talking to people, and expressing what your beliefs are, and challenges you put forth. Yes, it's going to be interesting."
Iowa's 12th State Senate District includes Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties. Costello has served as the district's state senator since 2015.