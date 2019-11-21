(Sidney) -- Fremont County Secondary Roads crews continue to assess and repair damage from repeated flooding throughout the county this spring and summer.
While water remains in parts of the county closest to the Missouri River, the retreating floodwaters have wreaked havoc on the county's secondary roads. County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News the county has started repairs, but funding remains an issue.
"It's just been very slow," said Davis. "We've done a few contract repairs on FEMA projects. Our crews have done a lot of repairs with local funds. By the end of September, we were over 50 percent of our budget, which shouldn't happen until around December. So, we had to cut some of that off."
Davis says his department remains in a holding pattern on major repairs until the county's coffers are replaced by FEMA for work that has already been done.
"Now we're in the waiting mode of getting reimbursed by FEMA for those projects that were either contracted done or that our crews did," said Davis.
In the meantime, Davis says his crews have worked to keep up with regular maintenance on other county roads so the problem isn't compounded next spring.
"We did some rocking on our county roads to our different districts," said Davis. "We've done some mowing. We were doing patching and are still doing some patching to finish up the year and the weather has been cooperating. Hopefully, we'll get that completed and we'll try to get as much open as we can this year until the weather changes. Then, we'll hit it again in the spring and hopefully we'll be back caught up with our reimbursements is the big thing."
County officials recently closed J10 or Waubonsie Avenue between Bartlett and the Loess Hills following its collapse due to undermining from floodwaters and repeated heavy equipment usage for levee repairs. For the latest on county roads in Fremont County, contact the secondary roads department at (712) 374-2613.