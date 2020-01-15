(Council Bluffs) -- After seven terms as Pottawattamie County Sheriff, Jeff Danker has announced that he will not seek reelection in 2020.
Danker was first elected sheriff in 1992 and has served as the top law enforcement official in the county for 28 years. He has been an employee of the sheriff's department for 43 years in total.
In a statement, Danker said, "It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Pottawattamie County for the last 43 plus years, when this term is done. I have been very blessed as Sheriff to have outstanding and professional staff in all areas of the Sheriff's Office who have worked as a team to provide public safety tot he citizens of Pottawattamie County."
Danker says he has no immediate plans after his retirement.